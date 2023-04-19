Crossroads R.I. proposes apartment complex for medically vulnerable homeless adults

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island is proposing to build an apartment complex providing housing for formerly homeless individuals with medical vulnerabilities.

The proposed project, located at 371 Pine St., will create 35 new apartments and will include co-located behavioral health and other health services available for residents. This will be the state’s first permanent supportive apartments created specifically for medically vulnerable homeless adults.

“The development on Pine Street will have a life-changing impact for nearly three dozen medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness and will provide a model for future developments for this population statewide,” said Karen Santilli, CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island.

The apartment complex will also include 2,500 square feet of office space on the first floor, which will be available for lease to behavioral health or other health providers. It will also include several amenities such as laundry facilities, common areas, a healing garden, and parking. Residents of the apartments will also have access to 24/7 case management and other supports and services.

“Housing is health and housing is the only proven solution for homelessness. Developments like 371 Pine Street provide a pathway to help end homelessness and build healthier communities,” Santilli said. “As the state’s leading provider of housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, we are proud to be creating more affordable, supportive housing to help end the current homeless crisis.”

Crossroads held a community open house on April 18 to tell local residents and stakeholders about the project. The organization said it will continue to provide community updates about the project.

Crossroads has also recently submitted plans for the project to the Providence City Plan Commission, and said it is hoping to present the project’s master plan at the commission’s next meeting. The organization said it is hoping to secure funding by fall 2023 and start construction by the end of the year, with a completion date in 2025. The budget is estimated at $16 million.

Crossroads said funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., the federal government, the city of Providence and private donors.

According to its website, Crossroads owns and manages 370 permanent supportive apartments statewide and more than 200 in Providence, providing housing and supportive services to over 4,000 Rhode Islanders annually.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer.