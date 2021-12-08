Crossroads Rhode Island gets $495K to address homelessness; new fund created

PROVIDENCE – City officials, along with the Rhode Island Foundation, Providence Foundation and Crossroads Rhode Island, on Wednesday announced a new collaboration to address homelessness and creation of a dedicated fund supported in part by corporate donors.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, City Council President John Igliozzi, Council Finance Chair Jo-Ann Ryan and Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris said the city is awarding Crossroads $495,000 to support a new citywide mobile diversion program for Providence residents experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Through the mobile diversion program, the city said Crossroads will assist individuals currently living in places that are not meant for regular habitation. The homeless support nonprofit will help such residents either regain permanent housing, enter shelters or into a transitional housing program, the city said.

The city said the six-figure grant to fund the program is being financed from Providence’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act federal funding.

“This critical funding will allow us to provide homeless services directly to those who are sleeping outside,” Crossroads CEO and President Karen A. Santilli said in a statement. “Armed with a laptop and hot spot, our Mobile Diversion case managers will go out into the community and connect people with the services they need to end their homelessness, such as housing problem-solving and one-time financial support.”

Elorza said in a statement that the city is facing a housing affordability crisis, as well as a growing need for mental health and social services supports. The city’s investment to Crossroads, he said, is “just the beginning” of Providence allocating its share of ARPA funding to various partners, including Crossroads.

“The city has emergency housing services dollars we need to put to use now,” Harris said in her respective statement. “Winter is coming and people experiencing homelessness need critical services as soon as possible.”

Additionally, the Rhode Island Foundation, Providence Foundation and the Providence Downtown Improvement District created a new Healthy and Safe Providence Fund, which the city said will support outreach work aimed at providing behavioral health, basic needs and housing placement services to individuals in need in downtown.

The Rhode Island Foundation is calling on corporate, institutional and private donors to contribute $200,000 to the fund by Dec. 31, according to the city. In return, the foundation will make a $100,000 grant toward the fund. Arnold B. “Buff” Chace Jr., managing partner of Cornish Associates LP, has agreed to donate $25,000 to the fund, RIF spokesman Chris Barnett said Wednesday to Providence Business News.

The city said that the fund’s grantees will be chosen by the Rhode Island Foundation, and will be partnered with Crossroads’ mobile diversion program.

“A gift to this effort will make clear that you recognize the impact substance use disorders, untreated mental illness, and resulting homelessness have on individuals, and the community as a whole,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.