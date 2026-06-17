Crossroads Rhode Island reaches construction milestone on supportive housing project

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island and Pariseault Builders have completed the structural framework of a permanent supportive housing development at 371 Pine St., a phase known as “capping off.”

Construction remains on schedule for completion in November 2026.

The capping off marks the completion of the building’s structural framework and the placement of the final cap at the top of the structure.

When complete, the development will provide 35 permanent supportive apartments for medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness, along with co-located space for health and behavioral health providers.

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The apartments will feature fully accessible living spaces with open-concept layouts, roll-in showers, grab bars, air purification systems and other accessibility-focused design elements. The development will also include a healing garden with walking paths and water features.

“As homelessness becomes increasingly intertwined with complex health and behavioral health challenges, housing solutions must evolve to meet the moment,” said Michelle Wilcox, CEO and president of Crossroads. “The Health & Housing Apartments represent a new model for supporting medically vulnerable adults, pairing permanent housing with thoughtful design and access to services that support long-term recovery and well-being. This capping-off milestone is an exciting reminder that we are making real progress toward bringing that vision to life.”

Pariseault Builders is serving as construction manager on the project.

This past December, Crossroads reached full occupancy at the 176-unit Summer Street Apartments, the largest permanent supportive housing development in New England.

The organization also recently completed exterior renovations at its headquarters at 160 Broad St., including restoration of the more than 100-year-old building façade, new energy efficient lighting, updated signage, a redesigned Women’s Shelter courtyard, a new day client courtyard and an updated streetscape.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.