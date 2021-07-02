Crossroads welcomes Dr. Ashish Jha to board of directors

Crossroads Rhode Island, the state’s leading provider of housing and services for those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to welcome Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University to its board of directors.

Dr. Jha, a globally recognized expert on health policy and pandemic preparedness, has extensively researched how to improve the quality and reduce the cost of health care, focusing on the impact of public health policy both nationally and around the globe. Earlier this year, Dr. Jha was named as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” by Fortune Magazine.