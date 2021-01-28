Croswell, CEO of Tufts Health Plan-Harvard Pilgrim, to retire this summer

PROVIDENCE – Tom Croswell, CEO of the combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care nonprofit entity, plans to retire this summer, the organization announced on Thursday.

Croswell joined Tufts Health Plan in 2007 and was named CEO and president in 2016. He became CEO of the combined organization on Jan. 1, when the entities officially merged. The combined entity covers 2.4 million members.

Tufts Health Plan covered 63,974 individuals in Rhode Island in 2019, according to the PBN Book of Lists.

“After 50 years in the health care services industry, five years as president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan and now CEO of the newly combined organization, the time has come for me to move on to the next phase of my life,” Croswell said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud and humbled by the hard work, commitment and collaboration of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim employees. Together, we have built a strong, combined organization that harnesses our strengths and brings value to our members, the communities we serve and to each other. It is an honor to help lead such an extraordinary organization of talented and caring people. I look forward to working with the board to ensure a seamless transition to my successor.”

The board of directors has initiated a succession planning process, the organization said.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Tom for his extraordinary leadership and collaboration in helping to drive the successful combination of two of New England’s iconic nonprofit health services organizations,” said Joyce Murphy, board chair of the combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “Through his remarkable five decades of service in the industry, Tom has made exceptional and long-lasting contributions to the health care community. We greatly appreciate his unwavering commitment in helping to improve the health and well-being of our members and communities throughout New England, and wish him all the very best in retirement.”