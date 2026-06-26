Crowley elected RIPTA board chairman amid funding, service pressures

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PATRICK CROWLEY was unanimously elected chair of the R.I. Public Transit Authority Board of Directors on Thursday. / COURTESY OF PATRICK CROWLEY

PROVIDENCE – Patrick Crowley was unanimously elected chair of the R.I. Public Transit Authority Board of Directors on Thursday, stepping into the leadership role for the agency that continues to navigate funding pressures, ongoing service challenges and long-term planning. Crowley, a longtime labor leader and president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, had been serving as

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