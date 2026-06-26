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PROVIDENCE – Patrick Crowley was unanimously elected chair of the R.I. Public Transit Authority Board of Directors on Thursday, stepping into the leadership role for the agency that continues to navigate funding pressures, ongoing service challenges and long-term planning. Crowley, a longtime labor leader and president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, had been serving as

PROVIDENCE – Patrick Crowley was unanimously elected chair of the R.I. Public Transit Authority Board of Directors on Thursday, stepping into the leadership role for the agency that continues to navigate funding pressures, ongoing service challenges and long-term planning.

Crowley, a longtime labor leader and president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, had been serving as a member of the RIPTA board of directors for four years prior to his election as chairman.

He succeeds former R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. as RIPTA board chairman following Alviti’s retirement from RIDOT in February, which ended the prior practice of automatically linking the agency's leadership role to the state transportation director.

Crowley takes over as RIPTA continues to face persistent operational and financial pressures, including service cuts, ridership recovery challenges and broader questions over how to sustain and expand bus service long-term.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow board members and the agency to find the revenue we need to restore the service cuts from two years ago,” Crowley said.

He said there is “a compelling argument” for using revenue from the state’s new millionaire’s tax to help restore and expand service and added that he hopes to advance RIPTA’s Flex-on-Demand pilot into core service planning while strengthening engagement with the business and hospitality sectors.

Crowley added that during his four years on the board, he has seen RIPTA evolve from an agency “languishing and mired in poor labor and community relations” with limited legislative presence to one with stronger leadership, improved labor relations and broader stakeholder engagement.

McNulty@PBN.com