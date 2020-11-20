Crum turns hurdle to advantage, stands out as woman-owned moving company

By
-
ON THE MOVE: Christine Crum, owner of Gentry Moving and Storage, makes her way around the company storage facility. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ON THE MOVE: Christine Crum, owner of Gentry Moving and Storage, makes her way around the company storage facility. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
More than 15 years ago, Christine Crum felt like receiving her business license from the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers to own her own moving and storage company was a difficult hurdle. “I had a whole room full of men that came to contest me,” Crum said her of license hearing. “I never…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display