Cumberland colonial sells for $1.25M in town’s second-highest sale of year

CUMBERLAND – A custom-built 3,600-square-foot colonial-style home that was constructed in 2022 recently sold for $1.25 million, marking the second-highest real estate sale in the town so far this year, according to Compass Inc., citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 10 Kelsey Eden Way home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home features French, white-oak engineered hardwood flooring, a large living room with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with Thermador appliances, Calacatta quartz countertops and a waterfall island, according to Compass.

The two-story home also includes a walk-in pantry and a wet bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining room, and the first floor of the home also features an office.

Upstairs, the home’s primary suite includes a spacious en suite bathroom and double walk-in closets.

The home was most recently valued by Cumberland assessors in 2024 as being worth $816,800, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 1.11 acres of land alone is valued to be worth $154,900.

Kira Greene, a founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. The buyers were represented by the Geddes Dupuis Team, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Andrew Bilodeau and Amanda McDonald, of Cumberland, and it was purchased by Adriana Soundara, of Cumberland.

