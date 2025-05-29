Neon Marketplace sites in R.I., Mass. to be rebranded Cumberland Farms

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – About five years after Neon Marketplaces started popping up on the local landscape, they are now set to disappear.

EG America, the Westborough, Mass.-based owner of Cumberland Farms, announced Thursday that it is leasing the nine Neon locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with each site to be rebranded as Cumberland Farms.

“Expanding EG America’s network of stores and reinforcing the Cumberland Farms brand aligns with our long-term business objectives and supports our commitment to strategic growth, enhanced guest service, and market leadership across the region,” said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. “We look forward to welcoming the current team members of these stores to EG America and continuing to deliver the exceptional value, offers, and convenience our guests have come to expect.”

As part of the agreement, EG America is leasing six retail locations in Rhode Island: Portsmouth, Middletown, Warwick, North Providence, East Greenwich and Providence. It is also leasing three in Massachusetts: Seekonk, Freetown and Quincy.

The Neon Marketplace sites, all built between 2020 and 2023, feature contemporary, spacious designs and are located near highways and bustling commercial areas with gas pumps, EV charging stations and drive-throughs, the company said.

“This agreement reflects the strength of what we have built at Neon Marketplace. EG America’s interest in these sites is a testament to the quality of our stores, our teams, and our commitment to operational excellence,” said Adi Dhandhania, CEO of Neon Marketplace. “We are proud that these locations will continue to serve guests and local communities, and we are confident they will bring long-term value to EG America’s growing portfolio.”

EG America, which has 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 employees across the U.S., is the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores.

