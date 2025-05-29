Neon Marketplace sites in R.I., Mass. to be rebranded Cumberland Farms

By
-
EG AMERICA, a Westborough, Mass.-based convenience store retailer announced Thursday it’s leasing nine Neon Marketplace retail locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with each site to be rebranded as Cumberland Farms. / COURTESY NEON MARKETPLACE  
EG AMERICA, a Westborough, Mass.-based convenience store retailer announced Thursday it’s leasing nine Neon Marketplace retail locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with each site to be rebranded as Cumberland Farms. / COURTESY NEON MARKETPLACE  

PROVIDENCE – About five years after Neon Marketplaces started popping up on the local landscape, they are now set to disappear. The full-service convenience stores, launched by Providence-based real estate investment and services firm Procaccianti Cos. in 2020, will be taken over by Cumberland Farms. EG America, the Westborough, Mass.-based owner of Cumberland Farms, announced

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Meet Amgen Women Leaders in Science

Join us for an enlightening forum featuring Alli Ferguson and Satpal Kundra, two distinguished women…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. This rebranding confirms a mismanagement of the concept by the Procaccianti Group. In establishing the Neon concept they stated they were influenced by the Buc-ees operation in Texas. They couldn’t have stayed more from that concept. Buc-ees was built on offering of attractive gasoline prices and rewards for frequent use. Neon instead offered not the lowest prices around, but offered a cash discount for those paying in cash, a pricing strategy that most consumers find insulting. After frequenting their stations early on, I realized their gasoline prices were higher than others even when you factored in the cash discount and went elsewhere.