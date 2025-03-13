Custom-built and redesigned Jamestown home sells for $2.8M

JAMESTOWN – A 3,900-square-foot home that was custom built in 1957 was recently redesigned and sold for $2.8 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale of the 149 Hamilton Ave. property is the second-highest sale in Jamestown so far in 2025, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home, located in the desirable Mackerel Cove area, contains four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The heart of the home is a great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, according to Mott & Chace. The great room flows into a large kitchen, with custom cabinetry and a center island.

The second-floor primary suite comes with custom built-in drawers and a California closet, the firm said.

The property comes with 0.41 acres of land, with a covered porch in the front of the home and a large rear deck extending the entire length of the house, with steps leading down to the backyard, according to Mott & Chace.

The property also comes with a whole-house generator, an attached two-bay garage and an outdoor shower.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.6 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $380,400 was attributed to the value of just the land.

The sellers were represented by Nicole Carstensen and Amy I. Doorley-Lucas, both sales associates of Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Kathryn D’Addabbo, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Mackerel Cove is such a fantastic location in Jamestown,” Doorley-Lucas said. “The beauty, privacy and nature are abundant here.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Mackerel Bay LLC, a limited liability company based in Minnesota. The property was purchased by William Stiles and Molly Stiles, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.