Custom-built home in Tiverton sells for $1.5M

TIVERTON – A 5,000-square-foot home that was custom-built in 2010 recently sold for $1.5 million, making it the second-most-expensive home sale in the town for 2025 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 583 Highland Road home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Mott & Chace, which cited Tiverton home sale records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The custom-built home sits on a 1.16-acre lot in the Stonebridge neighborhood of Tiverton, with views of the Sakonnet River, according to Mott & Chace.

The property also comes with a three-car garage, which features a guest apartment above it, with a separate entrance, the real estate firm said.

The home was upgraded in recent years with a newer heating system, a new roof and a power generator, the firm said.

The finished basement level features a recreation room, a family room and a laundry room, with walk-out access to the backyard.

The home was most recently valued by Tiverton assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.26 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.16 acres of land alone was valued at $281,500.

The sellers were represented by The Coleman Group, sales associates of Mott & Chace. The buyers were also represented by The Coleman Group.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Norman Whitehead, of Tiverton, to Derek Morrocco, of Portsmouth.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.