Custom-built Misquamicut home sells for $2.75M 

WESTERLY – A custom-built home in the Misquamicut neighborhood recently sold for $2.75 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in Misquamicut so far this year, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.
The single-family home at 32 Breach Drive contains 2,363 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to Compass. Built in 2014, the residence sits on a 0.45-acre double lot and was designed to maximize views overlooking the nearby salt pond, the real estate firm said.
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According to Compass, the home features an open-concept layout centered around a living room with 20-foot ceilings accented by wood beams and beadboard finishes. The residence also includes a family room, an office and a primary suite with a private deck overlooking the water, according to Compass. More than 1,600 square feet of outdoor living space includes a wraparound Trex deck designed for entertaining and taking in views of the pond and summer sunsets, the real estate firm said.
The property also includes a lower level with approximately 1,443 square feet of garage and storage space, along with a one-car integral garage, according to Compass. The home has deeded access to a private beach through a homeowners association and is within walking distance of Misquamicut’s beaches, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, according to the real estate firm.
According to the Westerly property assessor’s database, the property was appraised at $1.52 million in 2024, including $757,800 for the land and $762,300 for the building.
Kassi Mazzucco, of Compass Rhode Island, represented the buyer in the transaction. Donna Krueger-Simmons, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Kristin St. Germain, of Canterbury, Conn., and purchased by Zachary Herrick, of Glastonbury, Conn.
Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.