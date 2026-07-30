Custom-built Misquamicut home sells for $2.75M 

WESTERLY – A custom-built home in the Misquamicut neighborhood recently sold for $2.75 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in Misquamicut so far this year, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The single-family home at 32 Breach Drive contains 2,363 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to Compass. Built in 2014, the residence sits on a 0.45-acre double lot and was designed to maximize views overlooking the nearby salt pond, the real estate firm said.

According to Compass, the home features an open-concept layout centered around a living room with 20-foot ceilings accented by wood beams and beadboard finishes. The residence also includes a family room, an office and a primary suite with a private deck overlooking the water, according to Compass. More than 1,600 square feet of outdoor living space includes a wraparound Trex deck designed for entertaining and taking in views of the pond and summer sunsets, the real estate firm said.

The property also includes a lower level with approximately 1,443 square feet of garage and storage space, along with a one-car integral garage, according to Compass. The home has deeded access to a private beach through a homeowners association and is within walking distance of Misquamicut’s beaches, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, according to the real estate firm.

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According to the Westerly property assessor’s database, the property was appraised at $1.52 million in 2024, including $757,800 for the land and $762,300 for the building.

Kassi Mazzucco, of Compass Rhode Island, represented the buyer in the transaction. Donna Krueger-Simmons, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Kristin St. Germain, of Canterbury, Conn., and purchased by Zachary Herrick, of Glastonbury, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.