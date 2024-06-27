Custom-built South Kingstown colonial ‘Sea Glass’ sells for $2.4M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 4,500-square-foot colonial in South Kingstown that was custom built in 2021 recently sold for $2.4 million, making it the second highest sale in the town this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home at 185 Spartina Cove Way contains five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The home is called “Sea Glass,” and it stands on a 2.27-acre lot, abutting preserved land with walking trails in the Spartina Cove area, the real estate firm said.

The interior of the home boasts a large foyer, 10-foot ceilings, coffered ceilings, custom woodwork and extra-wide quarter sawn oak flooring, according to Residential Properties.The kitchen features a Wolf dual-fuel range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a wine refrigerator, the real estate firm said.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes two walk-in closets and a large glass, tiled shower, a soaking tub, and dual-sink vanity, the real estate firm said.

The home comes with a long driveway and a two-port, 860-square-foot garage and a 300-square-foot wooden deck, according to property records.

The Spartina Cove Way home was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.73 million, including $312,000 for the land and $1.4 million for the building.

Residential Properties sales associate Mary Ann Lisi, of the firm’s South County office, represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Deborah Wilson, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the South Kingstown home was sold by Michael Dembro and Jessica Dembro. The Dembros originally bought the site for $370,000 in 2020, according to the online property tax evaluation database. The Spartina Cove Way property was purchased by Richard Smith and Charlotte Smith, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.