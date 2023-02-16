Custom Cape in Dartmouth sells for $1M

DARTMOUTH – A custom Cape Cod-style home, located off scenic Potomska Road in Dartmouth, recently sold for $1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The 1 Stoney Hill Lane property was formerly owned by Residential Properties sales associate Michelle Hardman, the real estate firm said, together with Thomas Hardman. Michelle Hardman acted as the listing agent in the transaction, the real estate firm said.

The 3,770-square-foot home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including one half-bathroom, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story house features 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, 9-foot ceilings on the second floor, crown moldings and a second-story foyer, according to Residential Properties.

The primary suite is located on the first floor of the home, with double closets, an en suite bathroom, and sliding doors that provide walkout access to a covered porch overlooking the wooded grounds on the 1.84-acre property.

The home, constructed in 2005, was most recently valued by Dartmouth appraisers in 2022 as being worth $915,200, according to the online database.

The home was bought by Matthew Higgins and Elizabeth Higgins, who previously lived in the town, according to the quitclaim deed, a public record documenting the property sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.