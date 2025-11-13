Custom coastal home in Portsmouth sells for $3.2M

PORTSMOUTH – A custom 6,300-square-foot coastal home recently sold for $3.2 million, according to public records.

The 225 Fischer Circle home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story home was constructed in 2005 but was remodeled in 2018, according to the Zillow page for the property.

The property is located on the Sakonnet River in the Sandy Point neighborhood.

In the backyard, the property features a fresh-water pool that is framed by a stone apron, surrounded by a patio area with a built-in fire pit, according to the Zillow page.

The home comes with hardwood floors throughout, along with coffered ceilings and a sweeping staircase, according to the Zillow page.

The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry and a center island with seating, alongside a formal dining area, according to the Zillow page.

The home and the land it stands on were most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.88 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.15 acres of land alone was valued at $639,000.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Bridget Torrey, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Zillow page for the property. The buyers were represented by Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington, both of Vanderbilt International Properties.

According to the trustees’ deed, the home was sold by Jacqueline and G. Thomas Patton, of Portsmouth, and it was purchased by David and Asia Dent, of Portsmouth.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.