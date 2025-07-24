Custom coastal home in South Kingstown sells for $2.96M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A custom coastal home with 1,800 square feet of living space recently sold for $2.96 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The 159 Green Hill Ocean Drive home, which comes with about an acre of land, has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The two-story home, constructed in 1960, features a wrap-around deck, and the property has direct access to both a pond and the ocean, Compass said.

The home features an open-concept layout and sweeping ocean views, along with a cathedral ceiling and hardwood floors, the real estate firm said.

The lower level of the home comes with a reception space, complete with a bar.

The property also features a hot tub, along with a 350-square-foot patio.

The home was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.68 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.94 million.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, and Dan Harding, of the Lila Delman Compass office in Narragansett, represented the sellers in this transaction. Mary Ann Lisi, of Residential Properties Ltd., represented the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Janice Roth, of South Kingstown, and it was purchased by Christopher and Jennifer Baldwin, of Rocky Hill, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.