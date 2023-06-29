Charlestown home sale for $2M is one of town’s most expensive of 2023

CHARLESTOWN – A custom home constructed in 1985 in the Arnolda neighborhood of the town was recently sold for $1.99 million, making it the third-most-expensive residential property sale in the town this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 79 Hunters Harbor Road home contains 2,738 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Mott & Chace cited the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service statistics when deeming it the third-most-expensive home sold in Charlestown in 2023 thus far.

The home, with high ceilings, wide pine floors, a large fireplace and an 800-square-foot deck, is located next to Ninigret Pond. The home has access to neighborhood association docks and a community dock for boat access on the water, and the property also features an outdoor shower, according to Mott & Chace. The home also comes with access to a neighborhood association’s tennis and pickleball court, the real estate firm said.

The 2½-story home with a wood-shingle exterior was constructed in 1985 on a 1.2-acre lot.

The property was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.9 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the home were represented by Susan Mitchell and Charlotte McSweeney, sales associates for Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Sarah Huard, also of Mott & Chace.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Deborah Brink, as trustee of the Deborah Brink Trust. The home was purchased by James Perry and Abigail Perry, according to the trustee’s deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.