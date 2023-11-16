Custom home in ‘Dumplings’ neighborhood of Jamestown sells for $3.2M

JAMESTOWN – A custom-built home in the “Dumplings” area of Jamestown, sited on one acre of land close to Fort Wetherill State Park, recently sold for $3.2 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The 5,850-square-foot home at 15 Blueberry Lane, which was constructed in 2005, contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with hardwood flooring throughout and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the living room, according to the real estate firm.

The three-story home also features a curved staircase leading up to an expansive primary bedroom with its own gas fireplace, several walk-in closets and a large bathroom with a spa tub and shower, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The third floor contains a game room, with wood walls, a balcony, and a study room, the real estate firm said. And another spiral staircase continues up to two observation balconies, with views of Narragansett Bay.

The Jamestown home stands on nearly one acre of land, and it features classic shingle-style architecture of the late 1890s and early 1900s, according to the real estate firm. The exterior of the structure is clad in red cedar shingles, with fieldstone accents and window trim, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The property features a circular driveway leading to the front entrance, with bluestone stairs, two large columns and a mahogany front door, said Lila Delman Compass. The yard features native plants and a blue stone walkway, with a lattice-covered wooden patio overlooking the landscape, the real estate firm said.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the Blueberry Lane home was most recently valued in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $2.64 million.

Bob Bailey, a sales associate for Lila Delman Compass based in Jamestown, represented the seller, according to the real estate firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the home sale, the Blueberry Lane property was sold by Arthur Fiorenzano and JoEllen Fiorenzano. The Jamestown home was purchased by John Abbott and Nancy Abbott, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.