Custom home in Jamestown sold for $7M

JAMESTOWN – A custom-built, 5,500-square-foot house has sold for $7 million, according to the home builder. It is the highest price for a sale in Jamestown this year, according to the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property at 648 East Shore Road overlooks Narragansett Bay and has unobstructed views of the Pell Newport Bridge. The house sits on more than 3 acres.

The house custom-built by Davitt Design Build Inc. was completed in 2014. The property was last owned by Matthew Owen Davitt, according to town records. The buyer’s identity was not immediately available.

It has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The house also has a dock, mooring and heated, salt-water pool.

The seller was represented by HomeSmart Professionals. The buyer was represented by Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty.

