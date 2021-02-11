Custom home in Smithfield sells for $1.1M

SMITHFIELD – A custom home in the town has sold for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.
Nathan Clark Real Estate represented the sellers in the transaction.
The sale of 32 Mowry Farms Lane was the highest for Smithfield in two years, according to a news release.
The contemporary-style home has hardwood flooring, an open floor plan and an expansive living room with dual fieldstone fireplaces.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a lower level that is finished and can be used for an au pair or a long-term guest. Built in 2015, the property sits on nearly 2 acres, according to town assessment records.
It was assessed at $906,200 in 2020.
The property was sold on Jan. 15 by Brian M. Ahern, trustee of the Brian M. Ahern Trust, to Robert and Wendy Fournier, trustees of the Fournier Family Trust, according to town deed records.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.