Custom Lincoln home sells for $1.2M, highest price for town in 3 years

THE HOUSE at 20 Red Brook Crossing in Lincoln, which sits on 1.6 acres, was recently sold for $1.2 million. / COURTESY LILA DELMAN REAL ESTATE

LINCOLN – A custom home that is part of a secluded property has sold for $1.2 million, the highest sale for a residential property in Lincoln since 2018, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose Bessette, Veloso & Fava Group represented the buyers.

Lila Delman Real Estate represented the sellers.

The property at 20 Red Brook Crossing includes a colonial home and 1.6 acres. It is located in the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood. The home, described as a custom-built compound, covers 7,000 square feet of living space.

It includes a two-story foyer with marble flooring, a dual staircase and a chandelier imported from Spain, according to the property description.

The former owners were identified in property records as Syed A. and Sadia T. Husain. The new owner is Johnathan E. Byron, according to Lincoln deed records.

