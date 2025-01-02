Custom Newport home built in 2019 sells for $2.9M

NEWPORT – A 4,000-square-foot home constructed in 2019 recently sold for $2.9 million, according to public records.

The 82 Rhode Island Ave. property, located in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood, contains three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to public records.

The home features a double height foyer, with limestone floors and a chandelier, according to a Zillow property listing from Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home also features arched doorways, coffered ceilings, Pella windows and Thermador appliances, the real estate firm said.

The primary bedroom on the second floor includes a large walk-in closet, a gas fireplace and an en suite bath, with double vanities, a glass shower and a standalone soaking tub, the firm said. The second floor also includes an office and a laundry room.

The home contains a fully finished lower level, with a wet bar and a bathroom, according to the Gustave White Sotheby’s listing, while the backyard comes with a bluestone patio, accentuated by landscaped gardens and an outdoor gas fireplace. Other features of the home include a whole-house generator, an irrigation system, a Sonos sound system and a fully fenced-in yard, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2,395,900, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $724,400 was attributed to the property’s 0.24 acres of land.

The seller was represented by Kate Rooney, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Heather Galvin, also of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Thomas Zielinski and Linda Adams, of Newport, and it was purchased by Joseph Matison and Kerry Hudson, of Newport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.