Custom ranch in Bridal Estates area of Lincoln sells for $1.9M

LINCOLN – A 5,933-square-foot, Mediterranean-style custom ranch in Lincoln recently sold for $1.9 million, marking the second biggest residential transaction in the town so far this year, according to RE/MAX Professionals, which represented the seller.

The 3 Meadow Drive property in the Bridal Estates neighborhood was built in 2001, featuring three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to town property records.

The brick paver driveway wraps around a fountain in front of the house, with a double wooden door entrance that leads to the grand foyer of the home. Inside, RE/MAX Professionals said in an announcement of the sale that the living room includes a fireplace below a carved alabaster mantle. Nearby is a kitchen with custom cabinetry, a center island and a large walk-in pantry.

The one-story home has a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and two walk-in closets, the real estate firm said, and the two additional bedrooms each have their own bathroom.

RE/MAX Professionals said the home also includes an office and a family room with a wet bar.

Each room is “accented with crown molding and tray or coffered 16-foot ceilings,” the real estate firm said, adding that oversized windows allow sunlight throughout the house and the most of the hardwood floors are inlaid with mahogany.

The 1.88-acre property also features a heated gazebo in the backyard, RE/MAX Professionals said. Next to that is a granite patio, trimmed in blue stone, alongside an outdoor kitchen overlooking “park-like grounds,” the real estate firm said.

The home was last assessed by the town earlier this year and was valued at $1.23 million, according to public records.

The home was sold by Virginia Thomas and Thomas Guerra, as trustees of the Maria Guerra Declaration of Trust, to Axcel Rodriguez, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, which is a public record made available online by the Lincoln town clerk.

