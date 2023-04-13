Custom ranch with 5.2 acres of land in Glocester sells for $1M

GLOCESTER – A ranch-style home that was custom built in 2005 on a 5.2-acre property next to Cherry Valley Pond recently sold for $1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The brick one-story home at 6 Stillwater Drive contains four bedrooms, along with three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the real estate firm.

The 4,700-square-foot home includes an open concept “great room” with cathedral ceilings, according to Residential Properties, with a stone fireplace and a kitchen featuring Viking appliances. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and its en suite bathroom includes a jetted tub, the real estate firm said. A finished lower-level of the home includes a second kitchen, a bathroom, a laundry room and recreational space, the real estate firm said.

The property also features a trail that leads down to the edge of Cherry Valley Pond, and the home comes with its own private dock on the water, according to Residential Properties. The grounds also include a fire pit, and a covered deck area, along with a three-bay car garage that’s attached to the home.

- Advertisement -

While Residential Properties sales associate Janice Geddes represented the buyer, the seller was represented by Bridgett Soby of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Glocester property was most recently valued by town assessors in 2022 as being worth $872,700, according to the community’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home was sold by Eric Frenze and Diane Frenze to Todd Kibbe and Samantha Kibbe, according to the warranty deed for the sale, a public record of the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.