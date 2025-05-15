Custom waterfront home built in 1996 in Barrington sells for $2.25M

BARRINGTON – A 4,100-square-foot custom waterfront home in the County Club Plat recently sold for $2.25 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the deal.

The 35 Riverside Drive home, which comes with a dock on the water, contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Located close to the town’s bicycle path, the two-story custom home was constructed in 1996, with a connected two-car garage with an epoxy floor and an electric car adapter, the real estate firm said.

The home features an open floor plan, built-in storage, tall ceilings and hardwood floors. The family room of the home features a gas fireplace with a stone surrounding, flanked by bookcases, the real estate firm said.

The home’s recently updated kitchen contains quartz counters, stainless appliances and a dining area with a breakfast bar.

The home’s first floor comes with walkout access to a backyard deck overlooking the home’s 0.29 acres of land, the real estate firm said.

The second floor contains the home’s primary bedroom, with a walk-in closet and a spa bath. The primary bedroom also has its own balcony overlooking the water.

The home’s finished basement features storage space.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.58 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.29 acres of land alone is valued to be worth $928,000.

Residential Properties sales associate Barbara Stamp represented both the buyers and sellers in this transaction.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Patricia McLane and Gary McLane, of Bradenton, Fla., and it was purchased by Sean Michael Siuda and Lauren McCarthy, of Barrington.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.