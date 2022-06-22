Customers Bank Hires Ashley Ricard as AVP, Portfolio Manager Commercial Banking, New England

Customers Bank, a top 100 national bank with nearly $20 billion in assets, hired Ashley Ricard as AVP, Portfolio Manager/Commercial Banking, New England; based out of Providence, RI. Ricard brings 14 years of banking and leadership experience, and will assist in the development and maintenance of the commercial loan portfolio, as well as the bank’s strategic and branding initiatives for the Providence office.

Previously, Ricard served as senior commercial lending administrator at Pawtucket Credit Union (now Coastal1 Credit Union). Earlier, she held positions within the credit union on the retail side, as a Teller Operations Supervisor and Assistant Branch Manager.

Ricard is active in the community, supporting Saint Raphael Academy Alumni Association and the Saint Teresa’s Church Parish, in Pawtucket, RI. Ricard earned her Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Certificate in Business Studies from Providence College, and recently completed the Micro MBA Certificate Program from Providence College in 2021.