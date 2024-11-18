CVS Health adds 4 board members from hedge fund

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has added four new board members as part of an agreement with Glenview Capital Management, an investor that has been calling for changes at the retail pharmacy giant.

Glenview’s CEO Larry Robbins will join CVS’ board along with three other executives at the hedge fund: Leslie Norwalk, Guy Sasone and Doug Shulman.

The four new appointments bulks CVS’ board to 16 members. Along with the new appointments, CVS and Glenview have entered into a confidentiality agreement according to a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission

“In our discussions with the leadership at Glenview, we agreed that we can deliver greater value from our integrated businesses to all of our stakeholders, including our customers, consumers, colleagues, and shareholders,” Roger Farah, executive chairman of the board said Monday. “Having Leslie, Larry, Guy and Doug join our board will add new thinking and deep market and industry experiences as we focus on driving greater financial and operational performance.”

As of Sept. 30 Glenview had a 0.95% stake in the company. The hedge fund then bought 2.8 million shares during the third quarter 2024, increasing its share by 31%, according to a Reuters report.

Reports show Robbins was losing patience with CVS over the summer as it faced financial struggles. Robbins recently met with CVS executives to call for changes and Glenview said it supported the resignation of former CEO Karen Lynch, according to Reuters. Lynch stepped down as CEO and was replaced by David Joyner Oct. 18.

stepped down

as CEO and was replaced by David Joyner Oct. 18.

“We welcome the opportunity to join the board, roll up our sleeves and lock arms with the board and leadership team to drive long-term, sustainable value through continued customer-centric offerings, commitment to compliance and quality, disciplined underwriting and risk management, aligned incentives and optimal capital allocation,” Robbins said. “We appreciate the board engaging with us on a cooperative basis that allows all energies to be productively dedicated towards further strengthening this iconic company.”

Norwalk will serve on the health services committee, Sansone will join the audit committee and Shulman will join the management planning and development committee.

“As we build momentum across our integrated model, we continue to take actions that are positive for our long-term success, while driving innovation and performance in our individual businesses and at CVS Health overall,” said Joyner. “Adding four experienced thought leaders to our Board further sharpens our focus on executing against our strategy to build a world of health around every consumer, as we improve total cost of care and customer experience in health care.”