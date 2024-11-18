CVS Health adds 4 board members from hedge fund

By
-
CVS HEALTH announced it added four new board members as part of an agreement with Glenview Capital Management, an investor that has been calling for changes at the retail pharmacy giant./AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has added four new board members as part of an agreement with Glenview Capital Management, an investor that has been calling for changes at the retail pharmacy giant. Glenview’s CEO Larry Robbins will join CVS’ board along with three other executives at the hedge fund: Leslie Norwalk, Guy Sasone and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display