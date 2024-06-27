CVS announces Hometown Fund grants to R.I. organizations

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. recently announced it awarded $1 million in general operating support grants from the CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund to organizations across Rhode Island.

The following organizations were each awarded $50,000:

Adoption Rhode Island

Aldersbridge Communities

CareLink Inc.

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Foster Forward

Genesis Center

Higher Ground International

Inspiring Minds

Interfaith Counseling Center

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island Inc.

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Olneyville Housing Corp, doing business as ONE Neighborhood Builders

Project Weber/RENEW

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Shri Service Corps

Sojourner House

Wood River Health

Youth Pride Inc.

“We are deeply committed to building a world of health around every community we serve, particularly in our home state of Rhode Island,” said Sheryl Burke, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer at CVS Health. “We started our Hometown Fund as part of this commitment and are confident that our 2024 grantees will continue transforming lives in Rhode Island, as well as playing a vital role in enhancing the well-being and health of our community.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.