CVS begins offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at over 9.8K locations

WOONSOCKET – Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available to eligible individuals at more than 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations following authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CVS Health Corp. announced Friday.

“The systems we’ve built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health Corp. “We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

The CDC guidelines for who is eligible for boosters are the same for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine booster shots, including people over 65 and residents in long-term care settings, people aged 50-64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions, people aged 18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure and transmission due to their occupation or institutional setting.

Individuals seeking boosters are supposed to wait until at least six months after they have received their primary mRNA vaccine series.

CVS said that in keeping with CDC guidelines, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the federal eligibility guidelines, in an effort to reduce barriers to access to the vaccine.