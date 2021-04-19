CVS begins selling over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

PROVIDENCE – CVS Pharmacy is now selling over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits, the company announced Monday.

CVS Health Corp. is selling three tests that have received Federal Drug Administration emergency use authorization, and that do not require a prescription.

The tests include the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit, which will initially be available in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test available in 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide starting this week, and the Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit now available in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Alabama.

“Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation’s pandemic response. Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing,” said George Coleman, senior vice president and chief merchant, CVS Pharmacy. “CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them.”

- Advertisement -