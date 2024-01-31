CVS files antitrust suit against pharmaceutical company

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. on Jan. 29 filed an antitrust suit against a Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturer over an alleged plan to illegally prevent generic versions of the drug Amitiza off the market for several years. In its complaint filed in Massachusetts District Court, CVS stated that Takeda Pharmaceuticals entered into an unlawful anti-competition agreement

CVS stated that Takeda and Sucampo agreed to grant Par a large reverse payment in exchange for Par’s delaying its launch of a generic version of Amitiza until Jan. 1, 2021. The agreement also gave Par the rights to be the only generic seller for at least six months and possibly another 18 months until Jan. 1, 2023. This agreement effectively gave the companies a monopoly over the U.S. market for generic versions of Amitiza and they agreed to equally split the profits from Par’s sales so long as it was the only generic seller during this period. If other generic brands came on to the market, then Par would get a reduced share of the profits.

Even further, CVS stated that Takeda, Sucampo and Par actively hid anticompetitive parts of their agreement within in a written settlement document resolving separate patent litigation. The companies went so far as to tell the court overseeing the patent infringement case that their agreement was “procompetitive.” They also hid anticompetitive parts of the agreement from financial officials by redacting a version of the settlement agreement that was included in Takeda’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Without the 2014 agreement, CVS stated that multiple generic versions of the drug would have been available at a much lower price well before 2021 and that it and other purchasers were forced to pay overcharges.

Now CVS is demanding a jury trial to settle the case as well as overcharge damages, which would be determined during the trial. Also, CVS requested a permanent injunctive relief preventing Takeda from monopolizing the drug and that it take steps to address the continuing effects of its conspiracy to keep generic Amitiza off the shelves.

A representative from Takeda did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment.

