CVS files antitrust suit against pharmaceutical company

By
-
CVS HEALTH CORP. is looking to take a pharmaceutical manufacturer to court. On Monday the Woonsocket-based pharmacy giant filed an antitrust suit against Takeda Pharmaceuticals over an alleged plan to illegally prevent generic versions of the drug Amitiza off the market for several years.

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. on Jan. 29 filed an antitrust suit against a Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturer over an alleged plan to illegally prevent generic versions of the drug Amitiza off the market for several years. In its complaint filed in Massachusetts District Court, CVS stated that Takeda Pharmaceuticals entered into an unlawful anti-competition agreement

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR