CVS halts sale of Omnicare

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has changed its plans to sell Omnicare, a provider of pharmacy services to long-term-care facilities.

CVS in its third-quarter earnings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Nov. 1 said that Omnicare was “no longer a strategic asset” after originally announcing its plans to sell the business in the third quarter of 2022.

“During 2022, the carrying value of [Omnicare] was determined to be greater than its estimated fair value less costs to sell. Accordingly, the company recorded total losses on assets held for sale of $2.5 billion during the year ended December 31, 2022,” CVS said in the SEC filing. “During the first quarter of 2023, a loss on assets held for sale of $349 million was recorded to write-down the carrying value of [Omnicare] to the company’s best estimate of the ultimate selling price which reflects its estimated fair value less costs to sell. While [Omnicare] continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for the LTC business, during the third quarter of 2023, the company determined it was no longer probable that a sale would be completed in the near term.”

Last week, Omnicare field a WARN notice with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that it plans to lay off 53 people at its Peabody location by Jan. 7, 2024, though it was unclear if that was related to CVS halting its sale of the company.

Mike DeAngelis, executive director of corporate communications for CVS, declined comment beyond what was disclosed in the SEC filing.

In the third quarter, CVS Health turned a $2.26 billion profit after reporting a loss of more than $3 billion last year when it set aside money to cover a potential opioid-litigation deal.

Earnings in this year’s quarter, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share. That also was better than the $2.13 that Wall Street expected.

The company laid out a cost-cutting program earlier this year, and CVS CEO Karen Lynch said on Nov. 1 that they had closed 564 of the 900 locations they planned to shutter.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.