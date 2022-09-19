CVS Health appoints VUMC CEO to serve on board of directors

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has appointed Dr. Jeffrey R. Balser, CEO and president of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, to its board of directors.

A 1990 graduate of Vanderbilt, Balser was appointed as dean in 2008 and became the chief executive in 2009. He has been a member of the National Academy of Medicine since 2008 and currently serves on the boards of VUMC, Tulane University, the Center for Medical Interoperability and the Nashville Health Care Council.

“Dr. Balser’s extensive experience in a wide range of roles across health care organizations will be an invaluable asset for the board,” said CVS Health CEO and President Karen S. Lynch in a statement. “His deep clinical expertise and leadership of a prestigious health system gives him the insight to help support our strategy to serve consumers and meet their health needs differently.”

Balser has also been named to the board’s Medical Affairs Committee.

“I believe CVS Health’s vision for primary care and its integrated approach to care delivery will help improve the health experience in our country,” Balser said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the management team and the board to help advance the company’s strategy.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.