CVS Health beats Q4 expectations, but trims annual outlook as costs rise

Updated at 9:59 a.m.

By
-
CVS HEALTH CORP.'S fourth-quarter profit fell as the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager dealt with increased operating costs. Still, its adjusted profit and revenue beat Wall Street's estimates. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / GENE J. PUSKAR

CVS Health Corp.’s fourth-quarter profit fell as the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager dealt with increased operating costs. Still, its adjusted profit and revenue beat Wall Street’s estimates. The Woonsocket-based company also trimmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, citing the possibility of higher medical costs. For the three months ended Dec. 31, CVS Health

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display