CVS Health, Rite Aid rationing sales of abortion pills

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. and Rite Aid pharmacies have begun rationing over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills due to high demand following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, according to news reports.

Both the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News reported Tuesday the retailers were limiting the purchases to three and that the pills were out of stock on their respective websites.

A CVS spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company has implemented the temporary purchase limits to ensure equitable access and has ample supply of the pills in stores and online.

CVS did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment.

Rite Aid told the Wall Street Journal it had some pills available without limits, but only in cases where they wouldn’t ship until next month. Pills available this week were limited to four or six.

The pills, sold under the Plan B brand, also called the morning after pill, are sold without a prescription and are designed to be taken up to three days after unprotected sex.

Plan C pills, which are different from Plan B, require a prescription and involves different medications to terminate a pregnancy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved medication abortion to up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. That decision is expected to create abortion bans in roughly half the states.

On May 4, the R.I. Supreme Court upheld the state’s Reproductive Privacy Act that was signed into law by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2019 to protect abortion rights in case the U.S. high court overturned Roe v. Wade. R.I. and Mass are among 16 states and the District of Columbia that have codified abortion rights into law.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order June 24 protecting reproductive health care providers, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. R.I. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has said he plans to sign a similar executive order that would protect reproductive health care providers who provide abortion care services to out-of-state residents.

Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

On Monday, both Louisiana and Utah courts temporarily blocked trigger laws banning abortions.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)