CVS plans to hire 50K, add benefits for employees during COVID-19 crisis

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. plans to hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary employees in the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Monday.

The positions include store associates, home-delivery drivers, distribution-center employees and member and customer-service professionals, the company said. CVS plans to host virtual job fairs and conduct virtual interviews and job tryouts.

CVS noted that many of the roles will be filled by CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.

CVS is also expanding benefits to employees during the crisis. The company said it is awarding bonuses to employees that are required to be at CVS facilities ranging from $150 to $500. Recipients will include pharmacists and other health care professionals, store associates and managers and other on-site hourly employees.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” said Larry J. Merlo, CVS Health CEO and president. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

The company has also made 24 hours of paid sick leave available to part-time employees in addition to the 14-day paid leave the company is providing to any employee who tests positive for COVID-19.

CVS also announced Monday that it will be working with the Bright Horizons network of national in-home and center-based daycare providers, enabling employees to take advantage of up to 25 fully covered days of backup care starting in April.