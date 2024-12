Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. has removed photos of its executives from its website as the killer of UnitedHealth Care’s CEO remains at large, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

CVS confirmed with Fox Business all photos of its executive leadership were taken down from the site. The company, however, declined any additional comment.

Representatives from CVS did not immediately respond to Providence Business News on Monday.

The move comes as t

he search for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer since Thompson was ambushed Dec. 4 outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel has stretched beyond New York City. While still looking to identify the suspect, the FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. That’s on top of a $10,000 reward offered by New York City police.

The gunman used a fake ID and paid cash during the 10 days he was in the city, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Friday. He also kept his face covered except while checking in at a hostel. He was captured on some of the thousands of surveillance cameras blanketing Manhattan, allowing police to build a timeline of his movements.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)