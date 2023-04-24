CVS report: Health care must adapt to a growing population

WOONSOCKET – As the aging population grows both in the state and in the country, a new CVS Health Corp. Trend Report on Healthy Aging looks at ways to adapt the health care system to the changing needs of the population.

In Rhode Island, over 31% of residents are age 55 or older, compared with 28% nationally, according to the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging. And this number is growing: the office estimates that by 2030, 1 in 4 Rhode Islanders will be 65 or older, compared with 1 in 5 people nationwide.

Many people in this group suffer from chronic conditions and physical limitations that require constant and quality care. Serving this growing population will require “industry-wide innovation,” according to the report. This includes transforming health care spaces to be more age-friendly, improving home-based care, utilizing virtual care and increasing convenience.

“We’re envisioning a new landscape for the delivery of health care,” said Dr. Jamie Sharp, a physician and vice president and Medicare chief medical officer for Aetna Inc., a CVS Health company. “We’re focused on creating that continuum of touchpoints with those 65 and older to help support them in staying healthier for a longer period of time.”

The report also explores ways to address mental health challenges for older adults. While studies find that older Americans tend to be happier and more content than their younger counterparts, the 2021 Health Care Insights Study by CVS Health found that 39% of providers have a high level of concern about the mental health of their patients over 65.

Older adults might be less inclined to talk about mental health than younger peers, the report says, so ensuring screenings for disorders are part of their visits is important. At the same time, it’s important to continue investing in ways to improve access, such as through telehealth.

“We need to work diligently for the mental wellness of older Americans,” Taft Parsons, chief psychiatric officer of CVS Health, said in the report. “The tools and strategies for doing that are growing, and we need to roll them out across the health care landscape.” You can find the whole report here.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.