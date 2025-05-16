CVS seeks to buy 64 Rite-Aid stores in Pacific Northwest

CVS HEALTH Corp. is seeking to buy 64 Rite-Aid stores in the Pacific Northwest, according to a report by Bloomberg News. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/GENE J. PUSKAR

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. is seeking to buy 64 Rite-Aid stores in the Pacific Northwest, according to a report by Bloomberg News.  Woonsocket-based CVS, which runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, has agreed to acquire and operate 64 Rite Aid stores across Washington, Oregon and Idaho along with patient prescription information pharmacies

