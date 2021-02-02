CVS to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in R.I. and Mass. Feb. 11

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. will begin in-store vaccinations to eligible populations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts starting Feb. 11, the company announced Tuesday.
Initial locations in Rhode Island will include stores in East Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket, as well as a location yet to be announced.
The company anticipates an initial allocation of roughly 3,400 doses in the state.
Seekonk will also be host to one of the 18 initial sites in Massachusetts, CVS said.
The company said that as more doses become available, it will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments. The vaccine distribution is part of a federal pharmacy partnership program. CVS said it will be initially operating the program in 11 states at 335 locations.
Eligibility for shots will be determined by state guidelines and will require an appointment.
