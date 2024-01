Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Blue Economy: Offshore Wind & Marine Technology and Renewable Energy and Sustainability

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday said Rhode Island locations are not included in its plans to close pharmacies inside Target locations across the country beginning in February. In an email to Providence Business News, CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said the closures are part of the company’s plan to realign its national retail footprint

In an email to Providence Business News, CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said the closures are part of the company’s plan

to realign its national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density.

They are based on the company's evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients, she said.

The details were first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Jan. 11.

The company on Tuesday did not say which stores would be closed. However, Thibault said none of the four Rhode Island CVS Pharmacy locations in Target stores will close. They are located at 620 George Washington Highway in Lincoln, 371 Putnam Pike in Smithfield and 1245 Bald Hill Road and 400 Bald Hill Road, in Warwick, according to Target’s website.

Thibault added prescriptions at any closed location will be transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.

CVS acquired Target’s pharmacy and clinic businesses for approximately $1.9 billion in Dec. 2015. CVS has 1,800 CVS Pharmacy locations inside Target stores across the nation.

On Aug. 1, CVS announced plans to lay off 5,000 employees, indicating at the time most of the job reductions were in noncustomer-facing positions.

The nationwide layoffs were part of the company’s plans to “reprioritize our investments around care delivery and technology,” CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis told PBN on Aug 1. He said affected workers would receive severance pay, benefits and access to outplacement services.

Then on Aug 18, CVS filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training indicating that more than 500 positions would be eliminated. However, that report was updated on Oct. 26 to note that CVS was planning to lay off 111 additional employees working in Cumberland and Woonsocket.

In 2023, CVS acquired care company Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion and home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion.