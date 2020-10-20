CVS to hire 15K in Q4 due to COVID-19 and flu threats

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. expects to hire 15,000 employees in the fourth quarter, the company said on Monday.

Two-thirds of the hires will be for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations. CVS said the new hires will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidences of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase. Other positions the company will fill include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

The hires are part of the company’s initiative announced in March to hire 50,000 more employees to address the health challenges presented by the pandemic.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, CVS Health chief human resources officer. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities. These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment.”

The company said it also plans to recruit several thousand full-time, work-from-home customer-service representatives across the country to support its CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty pharmacy businesses.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we can help get more Americans back to work from the convenience of their own homes, where they can contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, CVS Health vice president of talent acquisition.