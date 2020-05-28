CVS to open 10 new COVID-19 test sites in R.I.

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. is opening 10 new COVID-19 testing sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Rhode Island, the company announced on Thursday.

The new sites, which launch on Friday, are part of the company’s efforts to open 1,000 testing sites around the country.

“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic,” said Larry J. Merlo, CEO and president of CVS Health. “We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our frontline colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The company said that over half of the sites it is opening in the country are located in communities with the greatest need, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Social Vulnerability Index.

Individuals seeking to be tested must register in advance at CVS.com starting on Friday.

“Rhode Island is leading the nation in per capita testing, thanks in part to CVS Health’s incredible corporate partnership and steadfast commitment to their home state,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in a statement. “I’m thrilled that we are continuing to expand and diversify our testing options. These new drive-thru sites will allow us to meet Rhode Islanders’ needs in their own communities. I could not be more grateful to CVS Health for their continued collaboration and support during this crisis.”

The Rhode Island locations are:

CVS Pharmacy, 1776 Broad St., Cranston

CVS Pharmacy, 2250 New London Turnpike, East Greenwich

CVS Pharmacy, 1285 South County Trail, East Greenwich

CVS Pharmacy, 63 Newport Ave., East Providence

CVS Pharmacy, 26 Putnam Pike, Johnston

CVS Pharmacy, 1123 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett

CVS Pharmacy, 935 Manton Ave., Providence

CVS Pharmacy, 960 Broad St., Providence

CVS Pharmacy, 834 Providence St., West Warwick

CVS Pharmacy, 151 Franklin St., Westerly