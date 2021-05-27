CVS will offer prizes to motivate holdouts to get COVID-19 shot

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. will start offering the chance to win Bermuda trips, cruises and even VIP tickets to the next Super Bowl for those willing to get a COVID-19 vaccination in an attempt to reverse declining interest in the vaccine.

The pharmacy giant says that customers who received the vaccination through CVS Health, or plan to, can enter a sweepstakes for an opportunity to win prizes through drawings over six weeks, starting June 1.

In recent weeks, giveaways – including state-sponsored lotteries – have become more common as people who are hesitant to get vaccinated continue to hold out. CVS noted that a recent survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.

The company said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings.

“We have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Customers 18 and over who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy store or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility are eligible to participate in what CVS has dubbed the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The promotion will end on July 10.

Also eligible are those vaccinated at employer-based Return Ready clinics or other off-site clinics before the close of the sweepstake. CVS Health employees who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

Prizes include Norwegian Cruise Line trips, international trips, weekend getaways, a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a trip to the NCAA Final Four, trips to Bermuda, $500 and $5,000 giveaways by CVS.

To enter starting June 1, visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.