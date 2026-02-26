CWTheaters cinema, bowling alley in Lincoln to shutter this weekend

LINCOLN – After almost 21 years in business, the CWTheaters Lincoln Mall 16 cinema and CW Lanes & Games bowling alley will shutter this weekend. The movie theater and bowling alley, located in the Lincoln Commons shopping center, announced the upcoming closure on Wednesday evening. The cinema will show its last screenings on Feb. 28. "Over the years, we’ve been proud to drive innovation in the local movie going experience," the business said in a social media announcement. "This theater was the first in the area with stadium seating, among the first in the world to present films using DLP digital projection. It’s been our honor to help raise the bar and share those advancements with you. "Thank you for 2 unforgettable decades - of premieres, popcorn, birthdays, milestones, quiet weekday matinees, and countless memories," the statement continued. "Your loyalty and support made it all possible." CWTheaters also has a location in Watertown, Mass., which will continue to accept gift cards from the Lincoln location. Outside of the northeast, the company operates a movie theater in Florida. The theater did not immediately provide a reason for the closure. But it's the latest in a string of multiplex theaters that have shuttered in and around Rhode Island in the past few years. The Island Cinemas 10 movie theater in Middletown closed in January 2024, which management attributed to the building’s sale and economic uncertainty in the broader industry. The following year, Showcase Cinemas Seekonk also shuttered. Massachusetts-based DeMoulas Super Markets Inc. purchased the property and plans to open a new Market Basket grocery store at the site. The Providence Place mall didn't lose its movie theater, but it now operates under new management: Last year, Showcase Cinemas terminated its lease. Apple Cinemas, which also has a location in Warwick, took over and reopened the theater in November. Apple continues to screen films at the cinema's IMAX theater alongside its regular theaters. The mall's IMAX is one of the few of its kind in the U.S., and throughout the world, capable of screening in the large 70-millimeter film strip, "true" IMAX format. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.