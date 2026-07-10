Cyber Sessions: Manufacturers often easy pickings for web criminals

By
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Jason Albuquerque
Jason Albuquerque

(Editor’s note: This is the 47th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them.) If you’re a business leader in the manufacturing sector, you most likely spend your days fixated on supply chains, raw material costs and labor efficiency. You’ve

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