Cyber Sessions: Manufacturers often easy pickings for web criminals

(Editor’s note: This is the 47th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them.) If you’re a business leader in the manufacturing sector, you most likely spend your days fixated on supply chains, raw material costs and labor efficiency. You’ve built a fine-tuned engine of an organization. But here is a hard reality: Your infrastructure is no longer just mechanical; it’s a digital one. Because of that, it’s one of the most targeted pieces of real estate for cyber criminals. IBM's 2026 Threat Intelligence Index tells us that the manufacturing sector accounted for nearly 30% of all cyberattacks in 2025. And the criminals aren't just looking to disrupt your email system or for your customer credit card files; they are looking to pull the emergency stop on your manufacturing floor. They know that while you could potentially survive a week without email, you can’t survive a week with a stalled production line. Manufacturing firms have spent the last decade rushing to connect operational technologies, the systems that run our machinery, to the cloud, to vendor ecosystems and to the corporate network. In the hunt for "smart" factories, we have effectively removed the air gap that once kept our machines safe. Cybercriminals treat manufacturers like a high-stakes ATM. They don’t want your data; they want your ability to operate. Nearly 75% of manufacturing ransomware incidents in the past year resulted in some level of production disruption, with a quarter of those causing a full shutdown. When your machine stops, your revenue stops, but your burn rate doesn’t. On top of that, 61% of manufacturing breaches involved a third-party vendor, a contractor, or a supply-chain partner with “trusted" access to your systems. While your organization may have a stringent security posture, your vendors may not. In some cases, much of the manufacturing floor is run by systems built 20-plus years ago. They weren't designed for the modern digital world. We call this technical debt, which can cause serious risks if actions are not taken. When discussing these risks, I hear from executives that their organization has a firewall or endpoint protection or that they use some cloud technologies, so “they are good” But we need to stop asking, "Are we secure?" and start having business resilience conversations. The questions should be, "If our systems go down today, what is the exact timeline for restoration?" or "Which assets are so critical that their compromise would end the company?" or "Do we have a validated, tested recovery plan where backups are protected and isolated from the rest of our network?" Organizations don't need a massive, multimillion-dollar transformation. You can start with tactical, business-aligned resilience. You can start by segmenting your network. Stop letting all of the front office connect directly to the factory floor. If your enterprise resource planning system is connected to your machines, you are one compromised accountant away from a stoppage. There are ways to get the data you need while still protecting the manufacturing floor. Every third-party vendor with access to systems is an extension of your own risk. Audit them for security. Don't just run tabletop exercises; run business-impact exercises. Have your team simulate total ransomware events or business-impacting outages. Can you actually restore your production environment? How long does it really take? If the answers start with “we think,” you don't have a plan; you have a prayer. At the end of the day, you can’t defend what you don't know you have. Many manufacturers have blind spots, such as older laptops plugged into the floor. Discover, map and classify all of your digital estate. If it's connected, it’s a risk. At this point, everyone knows that cybersecurity is a business risk. It’s also a production problem and a true threat to your revenue stream.Why security awareness has failed. Jason Albuquerque is the chief operating officer of Pawtucket-based Envision Technology Advisors LLC. You can reach him at www.envisionsuccess.net.