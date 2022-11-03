D.F. Pray General Contractors Announces Promotion of Jared Raposa to Chief Financial Officer

Seekonk, Massachusetts based D.F. Pray General Contractors has announced the promotion of Jared Raposa to Chief Financial Officer.

Jared has been with D.F. Pray since 2014 and has more than 18 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously held operational and financial roles within the industry. As CFO, Jared will drive strategic planning, along with alignment of the company’s financial planning, risk management review, and financial analysis and reporting.

Jared retains an MBA, Finance from D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, and a BS in Corporate Finance with a Minor in Management from Bentley University. Jared is a LEED® Accredited Professional and a member of Construction Financial Management Association.