Daily flights from PVD to Nantucket resume

WARWICK – Daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and Nantucket have been resumed by Southern Airways Express, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Thursday.

The flights from T.F. Green will leave at 1:35 p.m. daily, as well as 10:10 a.m. on Saturdays. Flights from Nantucket Memorial Airport will depart at 11:50 a.m. daily and at 8:35 a.m. on Saturdays.

RIAC said that airfare starts at $79, with frequent flier discount plans available.

“We’re thrilled to resume daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Nantucket,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer of Southern Airways Express. “A great getaway is never far away, as we know many are looking forward to traveling to Nantucket with its beautiful beaches, spectacular spots for hiking, quaint village spaces, exquisite dining, shopping, history and more this summer.”

- Advertisement -

A Cessna Caravan will fly the route.