Dalton helps veterans cope with trauma through Dare to Dream Ranch

By
-
VALUABLE RESOURCE: George Huddleston, president elect of the board of directors of Dare to Dream Ranch, a nonprofit in Foster that offers alternative therapy programs for military veterans and their families, with volunteer Kathy Hassell and Merica, a 3-year-old miniature horse she is training to pull a carriage. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
VALUABLE RESOURCE: George Huddleston, president elect of the board of directors of Dare to Dream Ranch, a nonprofit in Foster that offers alternative therapy programs for military veterans and their families, with volunteer Kathy Hassell and Merica, a 3-year-old miniature horse she is training to pull a carriage. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WHEN MILITARY PERSONNEL leave the battlefield, the battle does not end for some. Karen Dalton fully understands this. She grew up in an environment where her father, a former U.S. Marine, struggled with anger management issues. Dalton would later marry a person who had similar struggles, she said, which later caused her to develop fibromyalgia,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display