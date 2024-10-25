Daniel Friel joins Meeting Street as Director of Development

Meeting Street is pleased to announce Daniel Friel as the Director of Development, where he will lead the agency’s fundraising and donor engagement programs across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Previously, Daniel was Director of Development at Bishop Hendricken High School, where he doubled the school’s annual fund within just one year. He has also managed communications for Old Sturbridge Village, Scouting America, and the City of Warwick.

Daniel studied at Roger Williams University and CCRI. He is an Eagle Scout and has served on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Central Massachusetts South and The National Camp School for Scouting America.